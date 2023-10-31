Man charged with animal abuse after fleeing, crashing on Interstate 65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man with a car full of puppies and a mother dog crashed his vehicle on Interstate 65 after he tried to flee from police.

Police chased Dalton P. Parks, 26, who had an outstanding warrant from Williamson County. Nashville police spotted him on Tusculum Road and he fled. Police found the car again and sent them on a chase onto the interstate. After they apprehended Parks, police found the mother dog and the puppies in his vehicle. All dogs are OK, police said. But police said they were malnourished.

Dogs removed from car after Interstate 65 crash

Parks has now been charged with vandalism of government property, resisting arrest, felony evading, driving on a suspended license, five counts of aggravated animal cruelty and assault against an officer.

Metro Animal Control said they took in the mother dog and five puppies from the scene. They will then help the dogs with vet treatments and shots. In the process, MAC will work to confirm ownership, but if they can't, they will work with an animal rescue to get the dogs adopted.

Parks was driving on a suspended license, police said.