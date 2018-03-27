Man Charged With Arson, Attempted Murder In Murfreesboro Fire
4:06 PM, Mar 27, 2018
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Murfreesboro Police arrested and charged a man with attempted first degree murder in a weekend fire.
Police charged John Daniel Carothers with attempted first degree murder and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue officials charged him with eight counts of reckless endangerment and one count of aggravated arson following the fire at 524 North Maple Street Saturday morning.
When fire and rescue crews arrived on scene, heavy smoke was coming from the left side of the structure.
One patient was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with significant burns. The victim was in critical, but stable condition.
The fire was contained to the front, left room of the structure.
No other injuries were associated with this incident.