Man charged with assaulting first responders after passing out in vehicle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say Anthony Maynard has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a first responder, DUI, and resisting arrest after an incident on Saturday.

Around 1 p.m., the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) responded to a report of two people passed out inside a car on Fatherland Street at South 6th Street.

Once NFD arrived, Maynard regained consciousness, however, the woman in the passenger seat was unresponsive, and when the first responders attempted to help both of them but Maynard allegedly became combative.

Police say Maynard accelerated his care while the first responders were providing aid, which led to both Fire/EMS personnel being injured. They were transported for non-serious injuries.

Police located the Kia they were driving in at the intersection of Marina and Myrtle Streets. Both Maynard and his passenger were found unconscious inside the vehicle.

Police say during his interview, he does not recall the events that happened due to being on narcotics.

His bond was set at 45,500.

