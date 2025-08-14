Man charged with attempted homicide after assault at Bell Road tobacco shop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man has been arrested and charged with attempted homicide after reportedly walking into the Discount Tobacco shop on Bell Road, punching an employee and fleeing with a suspected shooter.

According to officials, on August 11, just after 11 p.m., a witness saw two men enter the Tobacco Store at 476 Bell Road. She reported gunfire and that an employee inside the shop had been shot.

The victim was shot in his abdomen and was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

On scene officers were able to observe surveillance footage which showed two men enter the store, the shooter wearing a red hoodie, white mask and black pants and the other is wearing a black and white hoodie, a black mask, and gray pants.

Both subjects grab items in the store and the clerk walks from behind the counter to talk to the subjects.

The clerk was telling the subjects they had to remove their masks or leave the store.

The man in the black hoodie punched the victim in the face and the victim then draws a handgun he had holstered on his hip but leaves it down by his hip.

The subjects exit the store and walk towards the suspect vehicle.

The defendant enters the driver's door of the suspect vehicle and the subject in the red hoodie circles back to the front of the store and begins shooting at the store.

This is when the victim was struck from gunfire and returns fire.

During the course of the investigation, Tavarse Reed, was identified as the man that punched the clerk and fled the scene with the shooter.