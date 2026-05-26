Man charged with attempted murder after Murray, Ky. shooting

MURRAY, Ky. (WTVF) — A 25-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after police said he fired shots inside a Murray residence early Saturday morning.
According to the , officers with the Murray Police Department responded to a home on the south side of Murray around 3:49 a.m. on May 23 after receiving a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they determined no one had been injured. Investigators later learned that Vi Jay Hill, 25, of Murray, was allegedly inside the residence when he began shooting a firearm at another person before fleeing the scene.
Police said three other people were also inside the residence nearby when the shooting happened.
Hill was later located by deputies with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested and charged with attempted murder and three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
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As we honor those who have served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice, it is also heartening to see the military right a wrong. Chris Davis brings us the moving story of a Purple Heart ceremony two decades in the making. It's worth a watch.
A heartfelt thanks to all who bravely serve.
- Carrie Sharp