CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police arrested and charged a man with attempted murder in connection with an attempted armed robbery in Clarksville in February.

Clarksville Police officials say Queonte' Turner-Pinnix tried to rob the Exxon gas station on Dover Road on Feb. 22 and shot a store employee in the process.

Clarksville Police Queonte’ Turner-Pinnix Photo: Clarksville Police Dept.

Turner-Pinnix was charged with attempted murder Monday and was already being held in the Montgomery County Jail on unrelated charges.