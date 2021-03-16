Man charged with criminal homicide in West Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting in Nashville from last week.

According to an affidavit from Metro police, Lenoris Johnson was charged with criminal homicide in the shooting death of Quiondre Benson. The shooting happened around midnight Thursday on Alameda Street.

Police said a witness was interviewed the next day and identified Johnson as the suspect. They said Johnson was also seen on surveillance video entering and then exiting the residence.

Police said Benson was visiting a friend at her apartment when, according to the woman, an unknown man forced his way in, hit her in the face, shot Benson and ran away.

Benson died shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.