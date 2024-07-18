Man charged with death of Smokin Thighs' owner after hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man has now been charged in the death of Smokin Thighs' owner Matthew Carney after he died from a hit-and-run crash at his restaurant.

Police said Ulises Martinez has been charged with criminal homicide and evidence tampering. They said Martinez and an “associate” were stealing items from Carney’s pickup truck outside of Smokin’ Thighs. Police said Carney confronted the two and that’s when he was hit by their truck.

Martinez's bond amount hasn't been listed yet.

Surveillance video helped identify the truck as a Nissan Frontier with black rims. But they later found it dumped and spray painted.

Carney died on July 4 after not being able to survive his injuries from the hit-and-run. His family and friends held a vigil last week in his honor.

How to help the Carney family

His friends said to Matt’s restaurant, Smokin Thighs, at 611 Wedgewood Ave, order food to support Matt’s business.

There is also GoFundMe page to support his family as they navigate everything coming their way.

You can also help through the Meal Train or by sending an UberEats gift card. A gift card can be purchased through your personal Uber or Uber Eats app (click Account, Send a Gift, Shop Gift Cards).

Those can be sent to careforMatt@bhcinvestments.com, and we will send those gifts and messages to his family.

