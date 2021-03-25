Man charged with drag racing on Interstate 40 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police officers arrested a Hendersonville man for street racing on Interstate 40 in Nashville.

Police officials say 19-year-old Orlando Stuart was driving a Dodge Charger when he was racing a motorcycle at more than 100 on I-40 near Charlotte Avenue.

Officers tried to stop the Stuart after it got off the interstate and onto Elliston Place, but he sped away.

Officers did not chase the Charger, instead, the MNPD helicopter followed it from the air into Sumner County where it parked at a Hendersonville home.

The helicopter crew kept a spotlight on the car and coordinated with Sumner County deputies to take Stuart into custody. He was charged in Nashville with felony evading, drag racing and reckless driving. The Charger was registered to Stuart’s mother in Hendersonville and was left with her Wednesday night.