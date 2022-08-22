Man charged with fourth DUI after crashing into Madison market

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is charged with his fourth DUI after police said he crashed into a market in Madison Sunday night.

The crash happened at about 8:30p.m. at the Rollins Market on East Old Hickory Blvd.

According to his arrest report, 40-year-old Santos Primero told a Metro police officer he was trying to park in front of the market when he lost his footing and pressed the gas pedal.

Primero refused to do a field sobriety test with the responding officer, according to his arrest report, but later admitted to the officer that he had seven beers that day.

Police said they later found multiple open containers of beer in the back of Primero's truck.

Primero was eventually booked into the Davidson County Jail for DUI. His arrest report states this is his fourth DUI, with prior convictions in 2007, 2010 and 2015.

The owner of Rollins Market tells NewsChannel 5 that all of the customers were in the front of the market when the crash happened, so no one was injured. However, they have a lot of work to do to get the building fixed.