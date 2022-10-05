Man charged with homicide by recklessness in July pedestrian death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man has been arrested in relation to a fatal pedestrian collision on Apache Trail in Antioch this past July.

Kevin Messer, 49, was charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness Tuesday afternoon in an accusation made by a grand jury indictment, says the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The collision happened in the 3900 block of Apache Trail on the morning of July 14, resulting in the death of 31-year-old Memphis resident, Kentarius Carpenter.

A preliminary investigation by Metro police found that the driver of a Ford Focus was traveling east along a slight right curve when Carpenter ran across the roadway and was struck by the vehicle. Carpenter was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he eventually died.

The preliminary investigation did not find any signs of impairment at the scene.

Metro Police Officer Don Davidson led the investigation into this collision, discovering that "excessive speed was a contributing factor in the crash."

Messer is believed to be the driver of the Ford Focus that struck Carpenter on July 14 based on the results of this investigation. He was already jailed on unrelated charges and is being held on $100,000 bond.

