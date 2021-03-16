Menu

Man charged with homicide in deadly Alameda Street shooting in Nashville

MNPD
Lenoris Johnson<br/>Photo: MNPD
Posted at 5:46 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 18:46:54-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police detectives charged a man in the murder of 23-year-old Quiondre Charles Benson in Nashville on March 11.

Police say 31-year-old Lenoris Johnson shot and killed Benson during an altercation over a woman.

Benson was at an apartment on the 400 block of Alameda Street visiting a woman when a man, subsequently identified as Johnson, allegedly forced his way inside.

He reportedly hit the woman in the face, shot Benson and ran away. Benson died shortly after arriving at a local hospital.

Johnson who was an acquaintance of the woman. He was taken into custody at his Old Matthews Road residence and is being held without bond pending a hearing.

