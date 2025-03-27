Man charged with killing father and son from Illinois in I-24 crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man has been charged with the deaths of a father and son following a crash early Thursday morning on Interstate 24 East near the Davidson-Rutherford County line.

Police said Daniel Caravaca-Bonilla, 25, was behind the wheel of a truck when it hit another truck from behind with 45-year-old Bradley Parrott and his 72-year-old father William Parrott from Illinois inside.

Metro Nashville Police Department said traffic was slowing down due to construction in the area when the collision happened.

Police said Caravaca-Bonilla was driving at high speed when the crash occurred, killing the two men.

Two other cars were involved in the crash. Police said none of the people in those vehicles were injured.

Police said there was no evidence of Caravaca-Bonilla hitting his brakes before the crash happened.

Open alcohol containers were found inside his truck, but he refused testing by police on the scene. Police said he showed signs of impairment.

Caravaca-Bonilla is charged with vehicular homicide due to intoxication, along with seven counts of aggravated assault. DUI and possessing a handgun while under the influence.

He is currently in the Davidson County Jail on a $580,000 bond.

