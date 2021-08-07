Man charged with murder in overdose death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police detectives arrested and charged 36-year-old William Patrick Searle in the death of 31-year-old Tyler Smith.

Police say Searle supplied Smith with a fatal mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Smith was found dead in his Niagara Drive home on April 14. Police say Searle delivered the drug mixture to Smith’s home the night before his death.

Searle was charged with second-degree murder and arrested Friday. He is being held in lieu of $150,000 bond.

MNPD's Specialized Investigations Division’s Neighborhood Safety Unit continues to work closely with Assistant District Attorney Mindy Vinecore in the prosecution of those alleged to have provided the drug mixtures in fatal overdose cases.