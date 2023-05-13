Watch Now
Man charged with rape of a child, disabled victim's mother witnessed the assault

Metro police
Johnathan Okoreeh-Baah, 21
Posted at 9:40 PM, May 12, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was arrested by Metro police Youth Services detectives Friday after a woman says she witnessed him sexually assaulting her disabled child.

Johnathan Okoreeh-Baah, 21, has been charged with rape and reportedly knew the assault victim, according to Metro police.

Okoreeh-Baah ran from the scene after the victim's mother confronted him about the sexual assault. He was arrested at another home shortly after the incident.

Okoreeh-Baah is being held at the Davidson County Downtown Detention Center. No bond has been set at this time.

