Man charged with robbery after stolen car is located

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man has been charged with robbery after an officer located a car that was stolen on November 4.

Corbin Orellana, 30, was charged after an officer located the stolen Toyota Yaris. The officer told the Violent Crimes Division that the unoccupied vehicle was parked at a motel in the 90 block of Wallace Road.

Metro Nashville Police Department

Upon arrival at the motel, officers identified Orellana, who was seen walking from the motel, as one of the two men who had arrived in the Yaris.

Orellana was taken into custody. He was in possession of property taken from the victim of the carjacking that occurred in the 3000 block of Apache Trail.

Orellana admitted his involvement in the robbery to the police. He is being held on a $75,000 bond.