Man charged with sexual battery, attempted kidnapping after accusing parents of child abuse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 26-year-old man has been arrested on charges of sexual battery of a minor, attempted kidnapping, assault and public intoxication after reportedly accusing parents of abusing their two-year-old child.

According to Metro Police, officers responded to 150 3rd Avenue South on October 26 after a woman called police saying a man had attempted to take her child.

The mother said that she and her daughter were standing outside the Dollar General when Cody Alan Skinner approached them and began looking at the juvenile's eyes and accusing the mother of beating the child.

WTVF

Police said he rested his arm around the child and her mother and began kissing the child's face.

The mother attempted to pull her daughter away, but Skinner would not let go and began walking away. He then reportedly started to walk away with her, stating he was taking the child and would report them for child abuse.

The child's father then came out of the store, confronting Skinner, before getting the child back. They were able to flee the man before he then proceeded to follow them to the Pinnacle Bank where they were separated by security.

This is when 911 was called.

Skinner was subsequently detained by police and told officers he was trying to protect the baby.

Officers reportedly smelled a strong odor of alcohol and when asked, Skinner stated that he had 2-3 shots and 3 beers.

He was taken into custody without further incident.