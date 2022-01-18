Man charged with shooting sister during argument at East Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An argument led to a man shooting his sister multiple times at their East Nashville home Monday night, according to Metro Nashville police.

Metro police were called to a home on Neill Avenue at about 10:30p.m. Monday.

According to an arrest affidavit, 45-year-old Aljuando Hines got into an argument with his sister inside the home. The argument escalated and Hines grabbed a baseball bat and hit his sister with it, then pulled a gun and shot her multiple times, police said.

The victim was unconscious when officers got to the scene, and she was rushed to the hospital.

Officers said the siblings' mother witnessed the incident and they were able to take a statement from her.

Hines was mirandized and refused to answer any questions about the incident, according to his arrest report.

Hines was booked into the Davidson County jail Tuesday morning on a charge of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury. He was being held on $75,000 bond.