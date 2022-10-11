Man charged with vehicular assault following crash on Binkley drive

A man has been charged with vehicular assault and reckless endangerment after a two-vehicle crash on Monday night.

Manuel Rayo-Navarro, 18, was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck around 8:30 p.m. Police say that Rayo-Navarro was driving at a high rate of speed before he ran through a stop sign at the intersection of Binkley Drive and Danby Drive.

Metro Nashville Police Department

The pickup truck collided with a Honda CRV. Gabriel Rayo-Brown, the 21-year-old passenger of the pickup truck, was thrown from the truck on impact.

Rayo-Brown is hospitalized and no information on his condition is available at this time.

The driver of the Honda was wearing a seatbelt and refused medical attention at the scene.

Police report that there was evidence of drug use in the Ford pickup truck. A blood sample was drawn from Rayo-Navarro for alcohol and drug analysis.