Man charged with vehicular homicide after deadly I-24 crash; police seek two hit-and-run drivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say a 28-year-old man faces vehicular homicide charges after a fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-24 that killed a 51-year-old woman early Sunday morning.

John Baudendistel has been charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication following the 4 a.m. crash on I-24 East near the Bell Road exit. The collision killed a 51-year-old Murfreesboro woman who was driving a Nissan Sentra.

Police say Baudendistel's Nissan Rogue struck the victim's Sentra from behind. The woman was transported to Vanderbilt Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Investigators believe the victim may have been slowing to avoid an initial collision between two other vehicles whose drivers fled the scene on foot.

Officers responding to the crash noted that Baudendistel had glossy, red eyes and slurred speech. He admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages before driving, and officers found an open container in his vehicle's center console.

He has been released on $25,000 bond.

Police are still searching for the drivers of a 2015 Subaru Crosstrek and a 2003 Honda Accord who abandoned their vehicles after the initial collision. Investigators found evidence of alcohol involvement in both abandoned vehicles.

Anyone with information about the two hit-and-run drivers is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

