Man charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication following I-24 multi-vehicle crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — 28-year-old John Baudendistel has been charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication for a multi-vehicle crash that took place Sunday morning on I-24 East near the Bell Road exit.

The crash killed a 51-year-old Angela Dawn Loupe who drove a Nissan Sentra.

Four vehicles were traveling east on I-24 when the first crash occurred between the driver of a 2015 Suburu Crosstrek and the driver of a 2003 Honda Accord.

Both drivers fled on foot, leaving their cars behind.

According to police, there was alcohol involvement with both the Suburu and the Honda Accord.

A Nissan Rogue, which was driven by Baudendistel, struck the victim's Sentra from behind.

Detectives say she seemed to have been driving slowly to avoid the initial crash.

Officers who first responded to the scene observed that Baudendistel had glossy, red eye and slurred speech. He told officials that he consumed alcohol prior to the crash.

An open container of an alcoholic beverage was also in the his center console.

Anyone with information about the two hit and run drivers is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

