Man charged with vehicular homicide following deadly crash on Richards Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect has been charged after a deadly crash on Richards Road Saturday morning.

Cristian Hernandez-Raymundo, 21, has been charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, driving without a license and an open container violation following the crash in the 800 block of Richards Road.

Metro Police report that Hernandez-Raymundo was driving a 1996 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck east on Richards Road at 3:30 a.m. Hernandez-Raymundo drifted to the right and the Silverado hit the sidewalk.

Officials believe that Hernandez-Raymundo overcorrected the vehicle and crossed into the westbound traffic lane before striking a Honda Accord.

The driver of the Honda Accord, a 35-year-old man, died at the scene. Police are working to notify his next of kin.

The driver of the Honda and Hernandez-Raymundo were not wearing seatbelts.

Hernandez-Raymundo is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries and will be taken into custody when he is released from the hospital.

Police say that officers at the scene reported that Hernandez-Raymundo smelled like alcohol. Police found empty beer bottles inside and near the truck.