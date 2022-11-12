Watch Now
News

Actions

Man charged with vehicular homicide following deadly crash on Richards Road

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 10:39 AM, Nov 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-12 11:39:44-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect has been charged after a deadly crash on Richards Road Saturday morning.

Cristian Hernandez-Raymundo, 21, has been charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, driving without a license and an open container violation following the crash in the 800 block of Richards Road.

Metro Police report that Hernandez-Raymundo was driving a 1996 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck east on Richards Road at 3:30 a.m. Hernandez-Raymundo drifted to the right and the Silverado hit the sidewalk.

Officials believe that Hernandez-Raymundo overcorrected the vehicle and crossed into the westbound traffic lane before striking a Honda Accord.

The driver of the Honda Accord, a 35-year-old man, died at the scene. Police are working to notify his next of kin.

The driver of the Honda and Hernandez-Raymundo were not wearing seatbelts.

Hernandez-Raymundo is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries and will be taken into custody when he is released from the hospital.

Police say that officers at the scene reported that Hernandez-Raymundo smelled like alcohol. Police found empty beer bottles inside and near the truck.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap