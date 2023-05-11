Man claiming self-defense in apartment shooting charged with evidence tampering

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man who shot and killed a 21-year-old during a dispute at the Nashwood Park Apartments early Wednesday morning while claiming self-defense is facing multiple charges, according to Metro police.

Adrian Mosley, 25, has been charged with evidence tampering and providing false information following an investigation into the shooting by Metro police officers.

Mosley shot the unidentified 21-year-old male victim around 1 a.m. after an argument outside of the apartment on North Dupont Avenue where Mosley lives, says Metro police. Mosley said he did not go outside with a gun when he first spoke with investigators and also said there were no guns in his apartment.

Detectives recovered a 30-round nine-millimeter magazine, a nine-millimeter drum magazine and part of an "AR-style rifle" from Mosley's apartment before he admitted to shooting the victim. Mosley then told investigators that he tossed the other part of the rifle and a pistol into a nearby wooded area before police arrived at the scene. Metro police officers were not able to find the discarded weapons "after an extensive search." A pistol was found near the victim.

The initial investigation indicates Mosley confronted the victim, who was identified as an alleged Peeping Tom by residents in another apartment who previously witnessed the victim peering into windows. Mosley has continued to stand by his initial statements to police that the victim shot first and he shot back in response.

Mosley's claim of self-defense in this shooting is being investigated by Metro police detectives.

