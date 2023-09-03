Man claiming to be chased by a shooter dies in police questioning

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man ran into Montgomery Bell Lodge on Sunday morning claiming he was being chased by someone with a weapon.

Dickson County Patrol Deputies were alerted to the situation as "an armed subject shooting" inside the hotel, which is located in Montgomery Bell State Park.

However, upon arrival, deputies found the man was unarmed.

Since he was making statements about a shooter, the deputies detained him for further questioning.

While he was being questioned, he began to have a medical emergency and was transported to Horizon Medical Center, where he died.

Detectives discovered later on scene that the man arrived at the hotel saying someone was trying to kill him, and that they had a weapon. No weapons have been located on scene.

Officials said there is no active threat to the community, and it is believed to be a mental health incident.

The Lodge at Montgomery Bell will reopen shortly.