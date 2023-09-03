Watch Now
News

Actions

Man claiming to be chased by a shooter dies in police questioning

Dickson Co. Police were alerted to an armed shooting situation in Montgomery Bell Lodge
police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 3:59 PM, Sep 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-03 17:10:21-04

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man ran into Montgomery Bell Lodge on Sunday morning claiming he was being chased by someone with a weapon.

Dickson County Patrol Deputies were alerted to the situation as "an armed subject shooting" inside the hotel, which is located in Montgomery Bell State Park.

However, upon arrival, deputies found the man was unarmed.

Since he was making statements about a shooter, the deputies detained him for further questioning.

While he was being questioned, he began to have a medical emergency and was transported to Horizon Medical Center, where he died.

Detectives discovered later on scene that the man arrived at the hotel saying someone was trying to kill him, and that they had a weapon. No weapons have been located on scene.

Officials said there is no active threat to the community, and it is believed to be a mental health incident.

The Lodge at Montgomery Bell will reopen shortly.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Give a child promo 2023 Nashville.png

Donate to Give a Child a Book