Man connected to robbing 91-year-old at the bank in Nashville arrested

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man wanted in connection with robbing a 91-year-old woman at a Nashville bank is now in custody, police said.

Nashville police were looking for suspect Deandre L. Robinson, 32, on an aggravated robbery charge on Tuesday. The woman was walking back to her car at Truist Bank off Whites Creek Pike when two masked people approached her. Police said she tried to run but they pushed her to the ground and took her money.

Those individuals fled in a four-door sedan, police said.

A similar bank robbery happened in Brentwood only hours later.

Police said a man identified as Robinson and the same black four-door sedan were seen at the Brentwood bank location.

A joint investigation with Brentwood Police led to Robinson’s arrest on Putnam Drive in Nashville. As officers went to take him into custody, Robinson tossed a pistol, which was reported stolen in a February 2022 vehicle burglary at a motel parking garage on Cleghorn Avenue.

Right now, Robinson is in the Williamson County Jail in connection with the Brentwood robbery case. He will be booked later on the Nashville aggravated robbery charge with the 91-year-old victim and a separate count of gun theft.