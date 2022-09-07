Man convicted in 1993 murder to appear before parole board Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A convicted killer serving a life sentence will go before the parole board asking for an early release.

Back in 1994, James Michael Spann admitted to murdering a teenage girl. He was sentenced to life in prison. But after serving more than 25 years he is eligible for parole.

Spann is now 49 years old and will go before the Board of Parole for a second time on Wednesday morning.

He had admitted to shooting 17-year-old Karie Ann Newberry in the head, dumping her body in a wooded area in Dickson and then setting her body on fire in December 1993. Newberry had to be identified by dental records.

Prosecutors had sought the death penalty, but a technicality in the law led Spann to get life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Spann went before the parole board for the first time in 2018 and was denied. Newberry's son testified against Spann's release at the time. Her family will be in attendance again to argue against his release.