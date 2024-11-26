Man convicted with life without parole after murdering Nashville woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is now convicted of life in prison without parole after murdering a woman inside her Nashville apartment in 2022.

Metro Nashville Police Department officers found Trashai Siske, 28, shot multiple times by officers conducting a welfare check in September 2022. Police said a witness to the deadly shooting reportedly heard an argument before several shots were fired.

Ricky Thomas Johnson was the primary suspect in her death from the beginning.

Police arrested Johnson in 2023 after a dramatic police chase that included spike strips, a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter and the K-9 unit. He was charged with evading arrest and criminal homicide.

District Attorney Glenn Funk revealed the conviction in a tweet on Tuesday.

