NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police say they’re investigating after a man was shot overnight at a Madison apartment complex.

The call came in around 12:20 a.m. Monday at the Gibson Creek Apartments, located on Webster Street just off of Gallatin Pike.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Police did not elaborate on the nature of the victim’s injuries but said he was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said there was no information on a possible suspect.