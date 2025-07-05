Man critically injured by falling bullet during July 4th celebrations in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say a man is in critical condition after being struck by what investigators believe was a stray bullet during Fourth of July celebrations in Winchester, Tennessee.

The victim was walking with six friends on Twin Creeks Marina Drive near River Watch Way when he suddenly collapsed. His companions initially thought he was experiencing a medical emergency.

When first responders arrived, they discovered the man had suffered a bullet wound to the top of his head.

Winchester police investigators do not believe the victim was targeted. Instead, they believe he was hit by a random bullet that was shot into the air by someone firing a gun during Fourth of July fireworks celebrations.

Police continue to investigate the incident, which serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of celebratory gunfire.

