Man Critically Injured In East Nashville Crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville police are trying to figure out what happened in the moments leading up to a crash that sent a man to the hospital with critical injuries early Friday morning.

Police were originally called to a car that crashed into a pole at Main Street and 7th Street South in East Nashville at about 3:15 a.m.

When officers got there, they said they found one man in the car with critical head injuries.

That man was the only person in the car. They initially believed he had been shot. Officers did find a gun inside the vehicle, but have not found shell casings or any bullet holes in the vehicle.

Officers said they have spoken with Vanderbilt University Medical Center, which is now determining whether the victim was shot or injured in the crash. As a precaution, Metro Police Department's fatal crash team is being called to investigate should it be ruled that the man's injuries were sustained in the crash.

The victim is described as a 28-year-old white man.