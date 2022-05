NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was critically injured in a shooting in Nashboro Village early Monday morning, according to Metro Nashville police.

Officers were called to the parking lot of an apartment complex on Nashboro Boulevard at about 1:45a.m.

The victim told police officers that he was sitting in his car, when two people approached him with guns. The victim was shot and taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

At this point, there is no description of the gunmen.