Man critically injured in shooting after confronting people parked outside home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was critically injured in a shooting late Friday night outside a home in the Bordeaux area.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Crowe Drive, according to Metro police.

Officers at the scene say two people were sitting in a vehicle outside of a man's home and the homeowner confronted them outside, leading to an argument. During the argument, at least one of the people in the vehicle shot the man before leaving the scene.

The homeowner who was shot was transported to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

No arrests have been made in this shooting.

Newschannel5 will update this article when more information becomes available.