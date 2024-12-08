Watch Now
Man dead after being shot multiple times late last night in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Detectives say a man was fatally shot while riding a miniature motorbike around 11:35 pm near the intersection of Fain Street and Fairfield Avenue.

The victim has not yet been identified, he was shot multiple
times and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center but later died there.

The medical examiners are working on identifying the man.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update you when we get more information.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com.

