NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man died Friday morning after a crash west of Nashville.

Police say 62-year-old James Cox Jr. died after the truck he was driving went off the side of the road into an embankment.

The truck went down the embankment where it came to rest in a creek bed.

Cox was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Metro Police say no evidence of impairment was found at the scene.