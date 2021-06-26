Man dead after gunfire enters home in Cookeville shooting

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man has died after being struck by gunshots that entered a home in Cookeville late Friday night.

According to Cookeville police, the shooting took place just before 11 p.m. in the 400 block of North Franklin Avenue.

When officers arrived, they learned several shots had been fired from the street at a house. At least one of the rounds hit the home and struck 26-year-old Zachary Drummond inside.

Others who were inside the house at the time of the shooting took Drummond to Cookeville Regional Medical Center, where he died.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Cookeville Police Department at (931) 526-2125.