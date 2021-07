NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is dead following a shooting that took place in South Nashville early Saturday morning.

According to Metro police, the shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. on the 4000 block of Scotwood Drive.

A woman has been taken in for questioning regarding the incident.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

