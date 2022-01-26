Man dead after stabbing in Old Hickory Tuesday afternoon, suspect in custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The suspect for a murder that happened in Old Hickory Tuesday afternoon is in custody, following a stabbing attack the Metro Nashville Police Department called brutal.

MNPD said a construction contractor found the victim, 58-year-old Daniel Baynes, dead in a home on the 3200 block of Lake Shore Drive around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

That home is currently being remodeled, and Baynes was allowed to stay on the property, because he is helping with the project.

When he was found, Baynes had multiple stab wounds, including to his face and abdomen. Baynes' pickup truck - a 2010 red Ford F-150 - was missing from the residence.

Investigation by MNPD led to the discovery of the truck in a parking space outside of a cell phone store on Dickerson Pike. An acquaintance of Baynes', Anthony Eugene Summers, 53, was in the store.

When Summers left the store, he ran from detectives and was subsequently taken into custody.

During an interview at MNPD headquarters, Summers said that he had been in a fight with Baynes.

Metro Nashville Police Department Anthony Summers has been booked on a criminal homicide charge for Tuesday's fatal stabbing of Daniel Baynes.

Summers was treated at a local hospital for a hand injury he sustained in the fight. He was booked on a charge of criminal homicide Wednesday afternoon.