BOWLING GREEN, KY. (WTVF) — Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Warren County Thursday afternoon.

At this time, our information is limited. The shooting occurred just before 5:30 p.m. and a man was pronounced dead at the Medical Center at Bowling Green by the Warren County Coroner.

A Bowling Green Police Officer was also taken to a hospital due to life-threatening injuries.

We will update as more information comes in.