Man dead following Humphreys Co. jet ski accident

Posted at 8:45 PM, Dec 03, 2021
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man's body was recovered this afternoon in New Johnsonville harbor after a jet ski accident.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis says a fisherman went to put his boat out Friday morning around 6:30 and came across a man who was stuck on an island when his boat ran up on the shore.

The fisherman picked the man up on a jet ski and it flipped into the harbor.

The man originally on the island, 46-year-old Chris Lamon, didn't resurface and died.

TWRA assisted in the recovery effort.

