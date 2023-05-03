Man destroys $2K worth of merch at Broadway Hard Rock gift shop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was arrested Monday after he damaged around $2,000 worth of merchandise and store property inside the Hard Rock Cafe gift shop on Broadway while intoxicated.

Dylan R. Robertson, 21, has been charged with felony vandalism totaling more than $1,000 but less than $2,500, public intoxication, criminal impersonation and resisting arrest, according to Metro police.

According to an arrest affidavit from the incident, Metro police officers were called to the intersection of Broadway and 2nd Avenue North in response to a person "pulling on car door handles and trying to fight people." Officers who arrived at the scene found Robertson being held on the ground by two security guards.

The officers reportedly told Robertson that he was going to be put into handcuffs and needed to put his hands behind his back. They were able to put one of the cuffs on before Robertson "tried to roll over and escape," according to the affidavit. Metro officers attempting to put Robertson in handcuffs then had to use "soft empty hand control" to eventually get the suspect's other hand behind his back.

Robertson told officers that his name was Adam Singee once he was in custody, but a search on that name did not produce any records. Robertson then gave officers his social security number, providing them with his real identity.

The Metro officers then talked with the two security guards who held Robertson in place before they arrived on scene. The security guards told the officers Robertson entered the Hard Rock gift shop on Broadway and began breaking items inside the store, including mannequins and clothing on display. Other merchandise inside the store was knocked to the ground and destroyed. The $2,000 estimation on the damages came from store staff.

Robertson admitted while in custody that he smoked "an ounce of 'loud'" prior to causing a disturbance and damaging store merchandise, according to the affidavit which also states that officers smelled "the odor of marijuana" coming from Robertson at the time of his arrest.

No bond information has been provided for Robertson. He is currently being held at the Davidson County Downtown Detention Center.