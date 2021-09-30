Man dies after being found unresponsive at Lebanon manufacturing facility

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — An employee at Lochinvar, LLC in Lebanon died after he was found unresponsive at the manufacturing facility.
The death was confirmed Thursday in a statement from President and General Manager Eddie Goodwin. He said the employee was found unresponsive at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday and taken to an area hospital, where he did not survive.
His cause of death was not immediately known. Goodwin said they have “contacted the appropriate authorities and are conducting an internal investigation to determine what happened.” He said grief counselors would be onsite for the coming days.
The employee was not immediately identified.
According to its website, Lochinvar is a producer of energy-efficient water heating solutions.
Read the company's full statement below:
“Last night at approximately 7:45 p.m., one of our employees was found unresponsive in our manufacturing facility. We immediately called 911 and he was transferred to the hospital. We are deeply saddened to learn that he did not survive and we extend our condolences to his family, co-workers and friends. Grief counselors will be on-site in the coming days to assist employees and we are in contact with his family to help in any way we can.
The safety of our employees and our facility is, and always has been, our main priority. We have contacted the appropriate authorities and are conducting an internal investigation to determine what happened. At this time, the employee’s cause of death is unknown, and we have no further information to share.”