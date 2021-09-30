Man dies after being found unresponsive at Lebanon manufacturing facility

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — An employee at Lochinvar, LLC in Lebanon died after he was found unresponsive at the manufacturing facility.

The death was confirmed Thursday in a statement from President and General Manager Eddie Goodwin. He said the employee was found unresponsive at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday and taken to an area hospital, where he did not survive.

His cause of death was not immediately known. Goodwin said they have “contacted the appropriate authorities and are conducting an internal investigation to determine what happened.” He said grief counselors would be onsite for the coming days.

The employee was not immediately identified.

According to its website, Lochinvar is a producer of energy-efficient water heating solutions.

Read the company's full statement below: