Man dies after being hit by delivery driver while crossing Opry Mills Drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man has died after being critically injured when he attempted to cross Opry Mills Drive Saturday night.

Police report that Charles Joyner, 77, and his daughter, Patricia Iezzi, 57, were both hit before 10 p.m. by a driver in a 2020 Volvo SUV.

The driver, Chelsea Newman, 32, told police that she was working as a food delivery driver after picking up an order from the Chuy's at Opry Mills. Newman said that because it was raining hard, she did not see the pedestrians in the crosswalk.

According to police, Newman showed no signs of impairment. Joyner and Iezzi were transported to Skyline Medical Center where Joyner later died. Iezzi sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say that the preliminary contributing factor in this crash was Newman's failure to yield.