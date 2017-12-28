Man Dies After Being Punched By Security Worker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man has died after he was reportedly punched in the face by a security worker.

The incident happened at Jazzy’s Restaurant & Lounge in the early morning hours of October 15.

Authorities said 20-year-old Shamar J. Davis was punched while he was on the ground. He passed away Christmas night at a local hospital.

According to an investigation, Davis was escorted out of the club by security personnel. That’s when he allegedly punched one of the workers in the face and was thrown to the ground.

Police said 31-year-old security worker Lamar D. Clay allegedly jumped on top of Davis while he was down and punched him in the face. Davis suffered a head injury.

Authorities said Clay was arrested November 17 for attempted criminal homicide. He was released on bond, and detectives have been discussing upgrading the charge with the District Attorney’s Office.