Man dies after being shot by nightclub security early Saturday morning in downtown Nashville

A verbal dispute inside a Demonbreun Street nightclub ends with one man being fatally shot by security guards.

This unfolded outside of the Vibes nightclub in the 1500 block of Demonbreun Street shortly before 1 AM.

The man killed is identified as 33-year-old Patrick Charles of Nashville.

The investigation shows this all started with an altercation between Charles, and the boyfriend of Charles' sister. The two men became engaged in an argument that eventually moved to the sidewalk outside.

As the two men approached their vehicles, security guards 26-year-old Beck Wandrei and 22-year-old Kelvin Torres claim they heard the men make threats of retrieving guns.

Wandrei and Torres continued to watch the argument. The boyfriend began to drive out of the parking lot when Charles was seen shooting at the car.

That was when the security guards opened fire on Charles, striking him at least once. He was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.