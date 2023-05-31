Man dies after being shot, struck by motorcycle on Murfreesboro Pike at East Thompson Lane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is dead after he was shot and hit by a motorcycle Tuesday night.

Metro Police reports that a 49-year-old man from Nashville was arguing with someone on the south side of Murfreesboro Pike near East Thompson Lane around 9:15 p.m. The man ran across the street and was shot. He was then struck by a motorcyclist.

The man died at the scene and the motorcyclist was treated for minor injuries following the incident.

The Medical Examiner's office is working to identify the man and notify his next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.