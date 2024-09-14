Man dies after jumping into Old Hickory Lake to swim, TWRA says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Virginia man is dead after he jumped into Old Hickory Lake to swim but didn't resurface.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency responded to a drowning at the Spencer Creek area of Old Hickory Lake Thursday around 12:45 p.m.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the 49-year-old male was on a pontoon boat with family and friends when he jumped into the water. He was not wearing a lifejacket and did not resurface. Passengers aboard the pontoon boat were unable to locate him.

Emergency crews from Sumner County EMA, Gallatin Fire, Wilson County Sheriff, Army Corps of Engineers, and divers with Wilson County EMA, and Hendersonville Fire searched the area and located the body of the missing man at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

This incident remains under investigation and is the 18th boating fatality on Tennessee waters in 2024.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.