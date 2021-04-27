Man dies after kayak capsizes on Percy Priest Lake

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man died during a kayaking trip over the weekend on Percy Priest Lake after his kayak capsized on the East Fork of the Stones River near Murfreesboro.

Three people were paddling near the East Fork boat ramp when 60-year-old Larry Basler's kayak capsized, and he began calling for help. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the other paddlers rescued Basler to the bank and administered CPR. Crews from several rescue groups responded to the incident.

TWRA said Basler was taken to a hospital in Nashville and treated, but he died on Sunday night. TWRA will continue to investigate what happened.