LEOMA, Tenn. - A 28-year-old man has died following a buggy crash that injured several in Lawrence County.

The Lawrenceburg Police Department said Jonas Mast died Wednesday afternoon at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

The wreck happened on August 15 at 5:44 p.m. along Highway 43 South in Leoma.

Three others were injured in the collision.

Police said they’re still investigating the incident.