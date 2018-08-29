Man Dies After Nashville Motorcycle Crash

8:10 AM, Aug 29, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A 56-year-old man was killed when his motorcycle crashed in Nashville. 

The incident happened at 9 p.m. Tuesday on Lebanon Pike near Old Hickory Boulevard. 

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said Marcellious Scott, of Smyrna, was traveling westbound on his 2012 Harley-Davidson when he veered to the center of the road and struck a concrete portion of the center median.   

Police said it’s unclear why he drifted towards the median. 

He was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he died. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the wreck. 

Police said there was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement at the scene.
 

