Man Dies After Nashville Motorcycle Crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A 56-year-old man was killed when his motorcycle crashed in Nashville.
The incident happened at 9 p.m. Tuesday on Lebanon Pike near Old Hickory Boulevard.
Officials with Metro Nashville Police said Marcellious Scott, of Smyrna, was traveling westbound on his 2012 Harley-Davidson when he veered to the center of the road and struck a concrete portion of the center median.
Police said it’s unclear why he drifted towards the median.
He was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he died. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the wreck.
Police said there was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement at the scene.