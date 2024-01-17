Man dies at Fall Creek Falls this week, state officials confirm

SPENCER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State Parks confirmed Wednesday that a man died this week at Fall Creek Falls.
The state said it couldn't provide the identity of the man because he was a park guest.
It's not clear what happened to the person when he died on Jan. 17.
NewsChannel 5 has reached out to authorities to try to figure out the circumstances of what happened.
Amy recommends:
Snow photoshoots show joy, fun and ability
"Forrest Sanders introduces us to a woman named Hope, who had an incredible journey from Africa to Nashville. She spent time in the snow this week making memories for others and sharing that nothing can hold you back."
-Amy Watson