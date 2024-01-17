Watch Now
Man dies at Fall Creek Falls this week, state officials confirm

Screen Shot 2024-01-17 at 2.01.38 PM.png
WTVF
Fall Creek Falls with snowfall on its grounds in 2022.
Screen Shot 2024-01-17 at 2.01.38 PM.png
Posted at 2:07 PM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 15:07:39-05

SPENCER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State Parks confirmed Wednesday that a man died this week at Fall Creek Falls.

The state said it couldn't provide the identity of the man because he was a park guest.

It's not clear what happened to the person when he died on Jan. 17.

NewsChannel 5 has reached out to authorities to try to figure out the circumstances of what happened.


480x360-S5-WX-No-Safer-Place.jpg

